Deputies working to determine if Mosquito Beach fire was intentionally set

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives are investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed a historic hotel on Mosquito Beach Friday.

Deputies responded to the fire Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mosquito Beach where a former hotel was on fire, an incident report states. The building was the former Pine Tree Hotel which served African Americans during segregation.

The hotel was going to be restored through a grant from the National Park Service.

Deputies responded to the old Pine Tree Hotel on Mosquito Beach Friday afternoon to investigate the fire. An incident report listed "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the fire. (Live 5)

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said witnesses’ statements indicating “a suspicious nature” of the fire led them to assign detectives to investigate.

The incident report states investigators also found footprints around the building.

While they are continuing to examine the scene and follow leads, Knapp said they have not yet determined whether the fire was intentionally set.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The former Pine Tree Hotel, seen here in 2019, was set to be restored through a grant from the National Park Service. (Live 5/File)

During the 1950s, Mosquito Beach was a place for African-Americans to dance, socialize, and cool off… because they weren’t allowed on the beaches of Folly or Sullivan’s Island.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.