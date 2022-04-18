SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies working to determine if Mosquito Beach fire was intentionally set

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives are investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed a historic hotel on Mosquito Beach Friday.

Deputies responded to the fire Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mosquito Beach where a former hotel was on fire, an incident report states. The building was the former Pine Tree Hotel which served African Americans during segregation.

The hotel was going to be restored through a grant from the National Park Service.

Deputies responded to the old Pine Tree Hotel on Mosquito Beach Friday afternoon to investigate...
Deputies responded to the old Pine Tree Hotel on Mosquito Beach Friday afternoon to investigate the fire. An incident report listed "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the fire.(Live 5)

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said witnesses’ statements indicating “a suspicious nature” of the fire led them to assign detectives to investigate.

The incident report states investigators also found footprints around the building.

While they are continuing to examine the scene and follow leads, Knapp said they have not yet determined whether the fire was intentionally set.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The former Pine Tree Hotel, seen here in 2019, was set to be restored through a grant from the...
The former Pine Tree Hotel, seen here in 2019, was set to be restored through a grant from the National Park Service.(Live 5/File)

During the 1950s, Mosquito Beach was a place for African-Americans to dance, socialize, and cool off… because they weren’t allowed on the beaches of Folly or Sullivan’s Island.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23, (middle) was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of...
3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that 12 people have been injured in...
Police: 3 in custody after shooting at Columbia shopping mall injuries 12
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inclusive Charleston church celebrates Easter with food truck, mimosas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Charleston hotel shuts down street for Easter block party
A crash on Remount Road Monday morning brought down power lines and closed the roadway.
Remount Road reopens after downed power lines cleared
David A. Chapman is described as 6 feet tall and 238 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston man