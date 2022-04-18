FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Remount Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a section of Remount Road is closed after a crash brought down power lines Monday morning.

The section of Remount Road between Attaway and Dobson Streets will be closed for several hours, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

Jacobs says it is a single-car crash with no serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

