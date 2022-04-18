Historic Charleston hotel shuts down street for Easter block party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Charleston hotel shut down part of the peninsula to host a block party filled with fun for the whole family, and it was a hit with people who say they’re grateful to spend time with loved ones.

Hundreds of Lowcountry families turned out for the first annual Easter Extravaganza at Charleston Place Sunday afternoon.

West Ashley resident Drew Yochum says after the past two years, he and his family were glad to get back to their Easter traditions.

“It’s been great to be able to get out in the public and be back in church, and this has been her first time experiencing that,” Yochum said. “Just means the time to spend with family and friends, appreciate the blessings that we have, come out and enjoy that.”

The hotel, along with the City of Charleston, shut down Market Street between King and Meeting streets for two hours.

Families were able to enjoy live music, several food trucks and pop-up vendors on-site as well as a visit from the Easter bunny.

The kids also took part in an Easter egg hunt where organizers spread out over 10,000 eggs down Market Street.

Barbie Schriener’s daughter was one of them.

“It’s a time to be with family and to new beginnings, new life, new beginnings and to be with your family and talk about all the things you’re grateful for, you’re thankful for and the things you’re looking forward to in the spring,” she said.

John Teller, meanwhile, says this time of year is an opportunity for people to come together and make the world a better place.

“All faiths and all religions – respect that peace and the desire to work together is something that we all need, especially the past couple of years has made it more important of course,” Teller said.

People said holidays like Easter are a reminder to spend as much time with family as they can and cherish every single moment they have with them.

Charleston Place says they plan to continue hosting Easter block parties for years to come.

Mayor John Tecklenburg was on hand to help count down the Easter egg hunt.

