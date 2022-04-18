SC Lottery
Man accused of sexually assaulting boy over 2-year span at foster home

Deputies arrested Tyler Scott Weidner last Thursday. He faces two counts of criminal sexual...
Deputies arrested Tyler Scott Weidner last Thursday. He faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor-lewd act on a victim and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.(BCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy over a two-year span at a foster home in the Ladson area.

Deputies arrested Tyler Scott Weidner last Thursday.

He faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor-lewd act on a victim and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The investigation began in November 2020 when a deputy contacted a counselor regarding a sexual assault of a juvenile.

The counselor said the victim was in DSS custody and was placed in a foster home in July 2014 and was removed from the home two years later in July 2016.

Authorities said there was a forensic interview done after the victim was removed from the home, but said nothing was disclosed at that time.

The counselor said since the incident the victim disclosed that the suspect had sexually assaulted and raped him for two years while they both lived at the home.

The victim told the counselor he told the foster parents of the abuse but said the foster parents did not believe him.

