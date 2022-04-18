SC Lottery
Mask mandate ruling could create confusion, TSA officials say

A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public...
A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.(Storyblocks)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

This ruling comes just days after the Biden Administration and the CDC extended that mandate through May 3.

This could create some confusion while traveling in the coming days, says David McMahon, Federal Security Director for South Carolina with the Transportation Security Administration.

As of right now, it’s still up to the discretion of the individual transportation authority.

Right here in Charleston, McMahon says TSA follows guidance from the Biden Administration and the CDC.

Thus, if you’re flying through Charleston International Airport today, you’re still required to wear a mask, according to McMahon.

He says TSA will have masks continue to hand them out at TSA at the airport.

The White House has yet comment on what their plans on regarding this decision, no word from the Justice Department on whether they’ll appeal this ruling either.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle comes over a year after the mask mandate was implemented back on Feb. 1, 2021.

As TSA and Charleston International are waiting for word from the higher up’s, CARTA is doing the same.

In a statement, Daniel Brock with the bus transportation authority says, “At this time, CARTA will standby for Federal guidance before making an official announcement on any potential changes. In the meantime, the system will continue to provide masks and encourage use by riders.”

CARTA requires masks on buses, according to their website.

It’s still up in the air when and if this will take national effect. For now, the mask mandate is still in place when using several local transportation services.

Regardless, the mandate is set to be lifted in just a few weeks on May 3. It was originally set to expire on April 18.

