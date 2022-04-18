SC Lottery
Nancy Mace, Jim Clyburn lead Congressional fundraising, spending as primaries near

By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The race for two Congressional House seats representing the Lowcountry are starting to pick up, and the candidates have been busy raising money for their campaigns.

The midterm primary election in the Lowcountry is two months away, and the incumbents for SC-1 and SC-6 are leading the way in terms of funding.

According to OpenSecrets, in SC-1, Republican incumbent Nancy Mace is leading the way, having raised over $3.7 million as of the beginning of this month.

Republican Katie Arrington, who has former President Trump’s endorsement, has raised $812,000, and Lynz Piper-Loomis, another Republican challenger, has raised just over $110,000.

Mace has also outspent her challengers, spending over $1.7 million on her campaign, with Arrington spending around $58,000 so far on her campaign. Piper-Loomis has spent around $108,000.

The leading Democrat has been Dr. Annie Andrews, who so far has raised $780,000, while Rebecca Cingolani has raised just under $21,000.

Andrews has spent just over $262,000 so far, and Cingolani has spent just over $13,500.

Over in SC-6, Democratic incumbent Jim Clyburn has raised just over $2 million for his campaign and spending $1.6 million.

The next highest fundraiser in that race is Gregg Dixon, who has raised just over $34,000.

Republican Duke Buckner has raised just over $50,000 for his campaign, and there is no available information for his Republican challenger A. Sonia Morris.

This year’s primaries will be held on June 14, and if necessary, runoff elections will be held on June 28.

