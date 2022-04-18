SC Lottery
Police searching for missing N. Charleston man

David A. Chapman is described as 6 feet tall and 238 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are searching for a missing 30-year-old man.

David A. Chapman is described as 6 feet tall and 238 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Midland Park Residential Home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

