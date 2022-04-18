Rainy start to the brand new week!

SC Lottery
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a cloudy and wet start to the new work and school week across the Lowcountry. A wave of low pressure will begin to pull away from our area late today allowing for improving weather this afternoon and evening. In the meantime, keep the umbrellas handy through lunchtime. Rain will become spottier late this morning through the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will be possible through the evening commute. Peeks of sunshine this afternoon will help to warm the temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. The sky will clear out tonight as a cold front moves offshore allowing cooler, drier weather to head our way. We’ll start out in the upper 40s tomorrow morning with sunshine and upper 60s by the afternoon. Temps will be nearly 10° below average on Tuesday. Another “cool” day is on the way Wednesday before we warm into the upper 70s on Thursday with 80° or warmer expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s all sunshine after today with no rain expected until early next week.

TODAY: Scattered Rain/Storms. AM Clouds, PM Peeks of Sun. High 77.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

