SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC gas prices continue to fall, state average at $3.70

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 1.8 cents...
GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 1.8 cents per gallon, bringing the average price per gallon down to $3.70.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina continued to fall last week, dropping nearly two cents.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 1.8 cents per gallon, bringing the average price per gallon down to $3.70. That’s 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.12 higher than one year ago.

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.26 while the highest was $4.59, a difference of $1.33 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $3.54 per gallon.

The national average also fell, dropping 3.8 cents per gallon to $4.06, 21.1 cents lower than a month ago and $1.21 higher than one year ago.

Gasbuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan cautions that the downturn in gas prices could slow or reverse in the coming days based on a rally in oil prices.

“A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia,” De Haan said. “This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23, (middle) was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of...
3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that 12 people have been injured in...
Police: 3 in custody after shooting at Columbia shopping mall injuries 12
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inclusive Charleston church celebrates Easter with food truck, mimosas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Charleston hotel shuts down street for Easter block party
A single-car crash closed a portion of Remount Road Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Remount Road
Rapid home tests have become the most common COVID-19 testing method. Doctors with the Medical...
MUSC doctors aren’t sure if another COVID wave is coming