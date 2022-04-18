Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson and said police are seeking a third suspect named Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith.

In addition to the nine people who were shot, six others were injured while fleeing Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man is already facing charges in connection with the shooting.

State police are also investigating another weekend shooting in Hampton County that injured at least nine.

