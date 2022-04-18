SC Lottery
Spieth wins RBC Heritage, beating Cantlay in playoff

Jordan Spieth holds the championship trophy after winning a one-hole playoff at the RBC...
Jordan Spieth holds the championship trophy after winning a one-hole playoff at the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth hit a 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker to 7 inches and beat Patrick Cantlay with the tap-in par putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the RBC Heritage.

Playing four groups ahead of Cantlay, Spieth birdied Harbour Town’s par-4 18th lighthouse hole in regulation, holing a 10-footer for a 5-under 66 and 13-under 271 total. Cantlay parred the 18th in regulation for a 68.

When Spieth finished, he was a stroke behind Shane Lowry. But Lowry’s chip on the par-3 14th raced across the green and into the water, leading to double bogey. He finished a stroke back after a 69.

In the playoff, Cantlay also hit into the front bunker, with his lie looking like a fried egg. He blasted 35 feet past the cup and missed the par putt.

Three strokes behind Harold Varner III entering the round, Spieth eagled both front-nine par 5s to get into the mix for his 13th PGA Tour title.

Spieth has won from the bunker before. He beat Daniel Berger with greenside bunker shot on first extra hole at the 2017 Travelers Championship.

Cam Davis (63) also was a stroke back with Varner (70), J.T. Poston (64), Cameron Young (66), Sepp Straka (68), Matt Kuchar (68).

