Suspect connected to Hollywood Wax Museum shooting in Myrtle Beach arrested in Charleston area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A person is in custody in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum over the weekend, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Officers responded Saturday night to the Hollywood Wax Museum on 21st Avenue North in reference to a shooting.

According to an incident report, the victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Authorities said Keal Brown was identified hours after the incident by the department’s investigations team with the help of the State Law Enforcement Division.

They said Brown drove off to the Charleston area and was taken into custody Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

He is currently being held at the Charleston County Detention Center where he is awaiting transport back to Myrtle Beach.

