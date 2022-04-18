SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say

Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family and… cared deeply for others.”(Source: GoFundMe)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after California police say a 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed during a meeting to buy a cell phone.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Joshua Simmons in a news release. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Friday found Simmons suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Simmons had arranged to buy a cell phone from 24-year-old Jose Bustamante Cardenas through an online marketplace app. During the transaction, an altercation led to the fatal shooting, according to police.

Cardenas was initially detained after contacting police and allegedly admitting his involvement in Simmons’ death. He was later booked on a murder charge and is being held on $2 million bail.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week, police say.

A GoFundMe set up to cover Simmons’ funeral costs remembers the teen as “a boy who loved his friends and family and… cared deeply for others.”

Simmons was only a week away from his 16th birthday when he was killed, KABC reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23, (middle) was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of...
3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that 12 people have been injured in...
Police: 3 in custody after shooting at Columbia shopping mall injuries 12
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inclusive Charleston church celebrates Easter with food truck, mimosas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Charleston hotel shuts down street for Easter block party
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Governor: Missiles in western Ukrainian city kill 6
It happened on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head Island around 7:05 p.m. Sunday night.
Troopers investigating deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash