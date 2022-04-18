SC Lottery
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied

Investigators have arrested three people in connection with a road rage that happened in...
Investigators have arrested three people in connection with a road rage that happened in Summerville that left a motorcyclist bloodied.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Apr. 18, 2022
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested three people in connection with a road rage incident that happened in Summerville and left a motorcyclist bloodied.

The Summerville Police Department arrested Kfauhn Shitiek Givens, Keyvontae Wilson and India Ajene Martin.

The arrest stems from an incident in the area of Bacons Bridge Road and Old Trolley Road on the afternoon of March 30, 2022. When officers arrived at the location they found a man sitting on a motorcycle with his head covered in blood.

In addition, there was a pile of bloody towels lying in the roadway.

Witnesses reported that the incident was a road rage in which two vehicles were cutting off the victim and made him stop on Bacons Bridge Road where he was assaulted by one person.

Investigation into road rage incident in Summerville

A friend of the victim’s said he was riding with him in separate motorcycles when the road rage incident began on Highway 165. The friend said a burgundy car and a white car were cutting them off constantly and nearly struck the victim’s motorcycle.

When they got to Bacons Bridge Road, the friend said there was an exchange of words, and at that point, the burgundy car got in front of the victim’s vehicle and slammed on the brakes, while the white vehicle drove up on the median and got in between the friend and the victim.

The friend said he saw a man exit a vehicle, run towards the victim, then saw the victim fall off his motorcycle.

Witness report of incident

A witness also reported that he saw a Chevrolet and an SUV drive up to the median. The witness reported that a woman then get out of the Chevrolet, yelled at the victim, spat on him, and began exchanging words with him.

According to the witness, the woman then removed the victim’s water bottle from his motorcycle and threw it at him.

A report states that when the victim got off his motorcycle, a man exited the Chevrolet and struck the victim multiple times causing him to fall to the ground.

The witness said all the suspects then left the area.

