SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigating deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

It happened on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head Island around 7:05 p.m. Sunday night.
It happened on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head Island around 7:05 p.m. Sunday night.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Beaufort County.

It happened on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head Island around 7:05 p.m. Sunday night.

A 2016 Chevrolet Sedan with a driver and passenger was driving north on Spanish Wells Road when they hit a pedestrian traveling east, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says.

The pedestrian died from their injuries, and the name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23, (middle) was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of...
3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that 12 people have been injured in...
Police: 3 in custody after shooting at Columbia shopping mall injuries 12
FILE: Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following...
Rutherford: Suspect in Columbia Centre shooting shot in self-defense, turned himself in

Latest News

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
The advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Coastal flood advisory issued for Charleston, Colleton counties
Hundreds of Lowcountry families turned out for the first annual Easter Extravaganza at...
Historic Charleston hotel shuts down street for Easter block party
Suspect arrested in Columbiana Centre incident
Bond set for $25k, ankle monitor required for suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting