Troopers investigating deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Beaufort County.

It happened on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head Island around 7:05 p.m. Sunday night.

A 2016 Chevrolet Sedan with a driver and passenger was driving north on Spanish Wells Road when they hit a pedestrian traveling east, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says.

The pedestrian died from their injuries, and the name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Meanwhile, the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

