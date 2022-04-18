SC Lottery
West Ashley resident fights off hammer-wielding intruder, police say

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a home invasion went wrong for a hammer-wielding man after a man who lives in the home arrived and saw what was happening.

Kyle Phillips, 31, is charged with burglary and assault and battery, according to jail records.

Jesse Perseghin said he had no idea someone had broken into his West Ashley home and was hiding in the garage Thursday night.

“There’s three dogs there giving me zero inclination that anything is wrong and I see some stuff kind of stacked up by the front door, my TV is off the mount sitting on the ground,” Persheghin said. “From behind me I hear the door that goes into my garage open, so I turned that way and I see a guy running at me with a hammer.”

The intruder didn’t realize that the homeowner had some experience in fighting and that the hammer wouldn’t be enough. Perseghin said the man swung at him with the hammer, but after a couple of swings, Perseghin took action.

“I wait for another swing and I just grab ahold of him, hip toss him, throw him on the ground and just like start elbowing him in the back of the head,” he said.

Phillip’s mother says he battles a decade-long addiction to drugs and was told the house was abandoned by friends.

“The person who brought him there left him. He didn’t know where he was.,” she said. “Like I said, he was not right in his mind because he was doing drugs that he should not have been doing.”

She says she knows her son needs to answer for his crimes, but she also hopes the court will help with his addiction.

“It’s really a problem in our area. I would hope that what would come out of this for my son is that the court and the justice system could see his record and see that he has a drug problem and would show mercy and help him get into drug rehab,” she said.

Police say they found a number of stolen items on Phillips as well as brass knuckles and ADHD medication.

