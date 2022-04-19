SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Georgia infant

A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.
A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A search for a 3 or 4-month-old boy is underway after authorities issued an Amber Alert, known as Levi’s Call in Georgia, early Tuesday morning.

A’hmaud Griffin was allegedly abducted by 27-year-old Travis Diquail Griffin Monday from a residence in Waynesboro. The infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Travis Diquail Griffin, is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing around 137 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a money sign on it and black pants. He has long dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of A’hmaud, dial 911, call Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-2133 or provide information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the SeeSend app.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
A crash on Remount Road Monday morning brought down power lines and closed the roadway.
Remount Road reopens after downed power lines cleared

Latest News

Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children...
Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Adjusted sensors on ride contributed to Fla. teen’s death in fall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nancy Mace, Jim Clyburn lead Congressional fundraising, spending as primaries near
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Uber drops mask mandate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mask requirement suspended at Charleston International Airport