SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bond denied for Charleston shooting suspect accused of leaving victim a paraplegic

The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Shelesa Lakeith Jamal Campbell who is...
The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Shelesa Lakeith Jamal Campbell who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for a suspected Charleston shooter who left the victim a paraplegic.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Shelesa Lakeith Jamal Campbell who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

His charges stems from an incident on Sunday morning when police officers responded to North Romney Street and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and lying next to a Buick Lucerne.

Officers also reported locating several gun shell casings at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and an arrest affidavit states that doctors had informed detectives that the victim was now a paraplegic due to his injuries.

Investigators say security camera footage from a nearby apartment complex showed the Lucerne backing into a parking lot and the victim approaching the driver’s door which then opened with several gunshots seen.

According to court records, the victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled from the car and fired several shots as he ran away.

Authorities said an investigation into the vehicle showed that it had been documented by police 11 times since 2021 with the most recent being this past February in which Campbell was the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators said on two of those stops, Campbell was in possession of a gun which was was located in the center console of the Buick.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting
Charleston Police say an attempted home invasion went wrong for the alleged intruder when the...
West Ashley resident fights off hammer-wielding intruder, police say

Latest News

A mild winter with hard spring frosts has left local blueberry farms devastated.
Near total loss for blueberry farmers after rollercoaster temperatures
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
The Charleston Police Department will be introducing a new electronic monitoring initiative in...
Charleston police to implement monitoring pilot program for violent repeat offenders
School officials say a gun was found inside a student’s backpack at Fort Dorchester High School...
Gun found inside student’s backpack at Fort Dorchester High School