Bond denied for Charleston shooting suspect accused of leaving victim a paraplegic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was denied for a suspected Charleston shooter who left the victim a paraplegic.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Shelesa Lakeith Jamal Campbell who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

His charges stems from an incident on Sunday morning when police officers responded to North Romney Street and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and lying next to a Buick Lucerne.

Officers also reported locating several gun shell casings at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and an arrest affidavit states that doctors had informed detectives that the victim was now a paraplegic due to his injuries.

Investigators say security camera footage from a nearby apartment complex showed the Lucerne backing into a parking lot and the victim approaching the driver’s door which then opened with several gunshots seen.

According to court records, the victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled from the car and fired several shots as he ran away.

Authorities said an investigation into the vehicle showed that it had been documented by police 11 times since 2021 with the most recent being this past February in which Campbell was the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators said on two of those stops, Campbell was in possession of a gun which was was located in the center console of the Buick.

