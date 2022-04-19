Bullet fired at Georgetown County home where two arsons recently occurred

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fired a bullet at a home which was the target of two recent arsons.

According to investigators, the incident happened at a home on Ferguson Drive on Pawleys Island.

“The residence was also the scene of two arson investigations last week,” the sheriff’s office said.

A report states that two people were recorded on the home’s video surveillance camera as they poured gasoline on the steps of a deck and lit a fire on April 15.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

