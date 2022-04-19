Bullet fired at Georgetown County home where two arsons recently occurred
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fired a bullet at a home which was the target of two recent arsons.
According to investigators, the incident happened at a home on Ferguson Drive on Pawleys Island.
“The residence was also the scene of two arson investigations last week,” the sheriff’s office said.
A report states that two people were recorded on the home’s video surveillance camera as they poured gasoline on the steps of a deck and lit a fire on April 15.
Anyone with information about these incidents should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.