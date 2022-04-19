Charleston police to implement monitoring pilot program for violent repeat offenders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department will be introducing a new electronic monitoring initiative in the coming weeks to combat violent crime in the city.

Violent crime is CPD’s number one issue, according to Lt. Heath King.

Starting in the next 45 days, the police department will begin to electronically monitor repeat violent offenders that are continuing to cause many of the problems in the city through a new free-standing electronic monitoring unit within the department.

The candidates for the program would be people who have been charged multiple times in the past for violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and upgraded assaults.

“A lot of violent offenders out on bond are recommitting crimes and that’s a problem. It’s a real problem,” King said. “There’s very little supervision for these folks that are out, and they could continue to reoffend and victimize folks with almost impunity.”

King said there’s been “some issues” with courts monitoring offenders.

CPD decided to take the lead to provide supervision.

“We realize that some of the wrong folks are being released that probably should be in jail, so when they are, we would like additional supervision on them and we’re willing to do that just for the sake of public safety,” King said.

Every morning, the officers will check arrests in the city, and if they find someone they think would be a candidate for an ankle monitor based on their violent background, risk factors, and their likelihood to reoffend, they will then submit a request to the bond court judge or the circuit court to request a monitor.

It’s then up the judge to approve it.

King says the officers would be the equivalent of a “hall monitor,” monitoring for curfew and territory violations and eventually addressing them with the offender.

If they don’t comply with the judge’s orders, they could go back to jail. If they cut their ankle strap and flee, they do have the ability to arrest them on site.

Some could have curfew restrictions, but in the daytime, those wearing the devices will have the opportunity to work and take care of family business. After 120 days, each case will be reviewed and if the person has been compliant and hasn’t had major violation issues, King says they will recommend to the solicitor’s office and to the court to have that monitor removed.

The monitors are no cost to the offender and will be paid for by the city. King says they’re looking at different kinds of funding for the future. They have enough money to start the pilot program and get between 12 and 20 monitors on people in the next year.

King says the goal is to have compliance and success for the relatively small group of people that continue to cause problems in the city that need that additional supervision.

“The community can know that, you know, our most violent folks are being intensely looked at while they’re out in the community,” King said. “At least they know that we’re taking their charges seriously and when they get charged and get out, they’re just not running around and doing whatever they want to do. That’s gonna change hopefully when this plan’s up and running.”

