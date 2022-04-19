Classroom Champions: DD2 Middle school media specialist wants new books for students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - River Oaks Middle school media specialist Kathleen Simi says her more than 900 students are excited after two years to be back visiting the library at her school.

She says up until recently her kids had to order books through the online catalog and have school staff deliver them to their classrooms.

“When they started to come back into the library and I talked to them more and they discussed new books they would like and some series they would like,” Simi said.

She says many of the books offered at her media center are starting to show signs of wear and tear.

Simi says often money for new books is allocated for specific reading materials.

Whatever money is left over she says can go to books her students want to read.

Simi says already this year funds are depleted for new books her students are interested in.

For her Donors Choose project Simi’s asking for popular books and series like the 5th Wave collection and the popular Naruto book series along with several other titles.

Her hope is to continue to nurture the reading bug her students have and keep them excited about reading new books.

“I’m passionate about getting books in the hands of our students and helping them read and be successful in life,” Simi said.

this Donors Choose project entitled “Get excited about reading” still needs $506.

You can help this River Oaks Middle School media specialist and her students get the books they would like.

To donate to this project, click the link right here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

