Dorchester Co. adopts first ever public safety plan outlining goals for next 3 years

Part of Dorchester County’s three-year plan is to hire and train its own first responders as well as investing in technology and its facilities.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has adopted its first ever public safety plan for the next three years to improve residents’ quality of life whenever they need help from emergency services.

Part of the plan focuses on hiring and training first responders as well as making sure they have enough staff.

The county says that’s one of its most important goals of this plan, saying that seconds matter when it comes to public safety and emergency response, as well as keeping people safe.

The plan was approved last night by the county council, and in it, the county has highlighted five issues they want to focus on for the next three years.

Those issues are improving human capital, technology, infrastructure, community relations and collaboration between departments.

Along with hiring and training first responders, the county says they’re looking to improve training, maintain a competitive salary and benefit program, as well as creating a succession plan for each public safety department.

Mario Formisano, the deputy county administrator for public safety, says any project tied to public safety over the next few years, such as the county updating their computer aided dispatch, can be tied back to this plan.

“We’re concerned with having the appropriate level of staffing,” Formisano said. “We’re concerned with making decisions based on evidence and data and using the latest technology to do that, having the facilities and the apparatus and the equipment.”

Ultimately, the county says they will release a dashboard detailing the public safety plan, so you can keep track as they work to meet their goals.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

