Gun found inside student’s backpack at Fort Dorchester High School

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School officials say a gun was found inside a student’s backpack at Fort Dorchester High School on Tuesday.

Principal Tripp Aldredge said the gun was confiscated without incident.

Following a tip, administrators, security staff, and the school resource officer searched a student’s backpack, found a weapon, and reported it to the North Charleston Police Department, who removed the student from campus, a report by school official said.

“There was no disruption to school operations,” high school officials said. “We take all threats seriously, and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe school environment. We appreciate the vigilance of our students and staff and the quick action of law enforcement.”

