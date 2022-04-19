SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Here’s how SC gas prices changed in the last week, and where to find lowest prices

By Stacker Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Stacker) - Average gas prices per gallon in the U.S. are up slightly from the weekend but down about three cents from one week ago.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Carolina as of Monday. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

South Carolina by the numbers

  • Current price: $3.74
  • Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
  • Year change: +$1.16 (+44.8%)
  • Gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.12 (9/15/08)

Click here to find the 10 stations offering the cheapest gas in your area.

Metros with most expensive gas in South Carolina

  1. Hilton Head-Bluffton: $3.92
  2. Florence: $3.86
  3. Charleston-North Charleston: $3.79
  4. Myrtle Beach: $3.78
  5. Aiken-Edgfield County: $3.77
  6. Sumter: $3.72
  7. Rock Hill: $3.70
  8. Spartanburg: $3.69
  9. Columbia: $3.68
  10. Greenville: $3.60

Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

States with the most expensive gas

  1. California: $5.71
  2. Hawaii: $5.23
  3. Nevada: $5.08

States with the least expensive gas

  1. Kansas: $3.66
  2. Missouri: $3.67
  3. Arkansas: $3.69

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

  1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
  2. California: $0.53
  3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

  1. Alaska: $0.0895
  2. Hawaii: $0.16
  3. Virginia: $0.162

Globally, political turmoil is sending shockwaves through the oil market. Brent crude oil traded at $114 a barrel on Monday, April 18—a three-week high—amid a production outage at Libya’s largest oil field, El Feel.

Protesters halted production at El Feel, demanding the ousting of the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba government, a transition of power to the Fathi Bashagha government, and the resignation of NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla. El Feel typically produces 70,000 barrels of crude each day.

The disruption, in addition to declining Russian oil production and reduced energy demand from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, is creating volatility in the global energy market.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting
Charleston Police say an attempted home invasion went wrong for the alleged intruder when the...
West Ashley resident fights off hammer-wielding intruder, police say

Latest News

Part of Dorchester County’s three-year plan is to hire and train its own first responders as...
Dorchester Co. adopts first ever public safety plan outlining goals for next 3 years
The Charleston Police Department will be introducing a new electronic monitoring initiative in...
Charleston police to implement monitoring pilot program for violent repeat offenders
A report states that two people were recorded on the home’s video surveillance camera as they...
Bullet fired at Georgetown County home where two arsons recently occurred
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting