Here’s how SC gas prices changed in the last week, and where to find lowest prices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Stacker) - Average gas prices per gallon in the U.S. are up slightly from the weekend but down about three cents from one week ago.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Carolina as of Monday. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

South Carolina by the numbers

Current price: $3.74

Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

Year change: +$1.16 (+44.8%)

Gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#40 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.12 (9/15/08)

Click here to find the 10 stations offering the cheapest gas in your area.

Metros with most expensive gas in South Carolina

Hilton Head-Bluffton: $3.92 Florence: $3.86 Charleston-North Charleston: $3.79 Myrtle Beach: $3.78 Aiken-Edgfield County: $3.77 Sumter: $3.72 Rock Hill: $3.70 Spartanburg: $3.69 Columbia: $3.68 Greenville: $3.60

Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

States with the most expensive gas

California: $5.71 Hawaii: $5.23 Nevada: $5.08

States with the least expensive gas

Kansas: $3.66 Missouri: $3.67 Arkansas: $3.69

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

Pennsylvania: $0.59 California: $0.53 Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

Alaska: $0.0895 Hawaii: $0.16 Virginia: $0.162

Globally, political turmoil is sending shockwaves through the oil market. Brent crude oil traded at $114 a barrel on Monday, April 18—a three-week high—amid a production outage at Libya’s largest oil field, El Feel.

Protesters halted production at El Feel, demanding the ousting of the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba government, a transition of power to the Fathi Bashagha government, and the resignation of NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla. El Feel typically produces 70,000 barrels of crude each day.

The disruption, in addition to declining Russian oil production and reduced energy demand from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, is creating volatility in the global energy market.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.