Historic Charleston foundation set to continue reconstruction after fire at historic Black hotel

The Historic Charleston Foundation says reconstruction on the Pine Tree Hotel will more forward...
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOL LEGARE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Pine Tree Hotel on Mosquito Beach in the Sol Legare community of James Island on Friday.

The hotel was constructed to accommodate African Americans who weren’t allowed to go to all white beaches during the Jim Crow era. The Historic Charleston Foundation has been working on restoring this site before the remaining structure burned down.

The Pine Tree Hotel was a fully functioning lodge up until the 1960s. It was then damaged by hurricanes, leading to the current reconstruction from the foundation.

Over the last few years, the foundation has been working on getting federal and state approval to repair the site. Just a few weeks ago they began the reconstruction process.

Justin Schwebler with the Historic Charleston Foundation says they’ve been salvaging as much intact historic material as they could prior to the fire. They were able to save windows, roof trusses, and other materials that will be reused.

Right now, the site of the hotel is closed as officials investigate what caused the fire. The foundation says once that’s concluded they plan to get started with the new construction.

“It’s a simple building in terms of its scale and material so we’re hoping to have the new hotel reconstructed in the next six months hopefully,” Schwebler says.

The foundation plans to incorporate the salvaged materials into the new reconstruction of the hotel. They say it will look just like it did in the 1960s with a few updates to meet current codes.

The reconstruction of the Pine Tree Hotel is possible through a grant from the National Park Service and the foundation says they’re looking forward to getting the project back underway.

