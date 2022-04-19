SC Lottery
James Island baseball improves to 21-1 with 9-2 win over Bluffton

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School improves to 21-1 and 10-0 in region play with a 9-2 win over Bluffton on Monday night.

The trojans clinched a Region 7 title with the win.

Senior pitcher Owen French picked up his fifth win of the year, recording seven strikeouts in five innings.

The James Island offense picked 11 hits in Monday nights contest.

Trip Brown: 2 for 4, 2 R

Hayes Snow: 1 for 3, 3B, 3 RBI

Owen French: W, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB/HBP

Austin Dukes: 1 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB/HBP

Noah Brown: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K

James Island will look to stay perfect in region play as they face the Bobcats again on Wednesday in Bluffton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

