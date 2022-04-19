SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, drove onto campus and attacked the 15-year-old girl. (KCRA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police have identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.

The Stockton Police Department says Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder.

The girl was stabbed several times around 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital.

Authorities say the assailant attacked before school security and staff could stop him. A police statement says detectives believe it was a random act and are trying to determine the motive.

It was not known whether Gray had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Active arrest warrants are for 9 counts of assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature,...
Bond denied for second suspect in Columbiana Centre shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting

Latest News

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered
South Carolina Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, left, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville,...
5 Univ. of South Carolina trustees can’t run for reelection
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
FILE - Brenda Mallory, the Biden administration's nominee for Chair of the Council on...
Biden administration finalizes rule restoring environmental review of big infrastructure projects
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car