Mask requirement suspended at Charleston International Airport

Officials with the Charleston International Airport say they have suspended the facility’s mask...
Officials with the Charleston International Airport say they have suspended the facility’s mask requirement following a Federal Court ruling overturning mask requirements for travelers.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Officials with the Charleston International Airport say they have suspended the facility’s mask requirement following a Federal Court ruling overturning mask requirements for travelers.

However, airport officials say that travelers are encouraged to check with their respective carrier regarding the airline’s specific requirements.

“The Leadership at Charleston International Airport (CHS) has monitored the developments of today’s Federal Court ruling overturning face mask requirements for travelers,” airport officials said on Monday night. “CHS understands that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is not currently appealing the court’s ruling, therefore it is CHS’s understanding that there is no longer a mask requirement. However, travelers are encouraged to check with their respective carrier regarding the airline’s specific requirements.”

Earlier on Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

According a report by the Associated Press, the Biden administration said Monday that the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

“The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements, with several airlines announcing they would drop mandates but the New York City subway planning to keep one in place,” the AP reported. “The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC/AP. All rights reserved.

