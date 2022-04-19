SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility

The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800 million facility was released.
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800 million facility was released.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The partnership between the city of Rock Hill and GT Real Estate, the agency behind the new Carolina Panthers headquarters and practice facility, has dissolved, according to a GTRE spokesperson.

The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, nearly two years since renderings of the $800 million facility were released.

The full statement from GTRE is below:

“On February 26, 2021, the City of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project.

On March 18, 2022, GTRE issued a default notice and the City did not cure its default within the prescribed 30-day cure period. It is unfortunate that some recently decided to conduct a misguided, destructive public relations campaign to obscure their failures.

We have sent notices to the City to formally terminate the previous agreements. Accordingly, we are prepared to sit down with the City and other interested parties to discuss the significant challenges ahead.”

Related: Panthers practice stadium put on hold a month ago, still no signs project could restart

Panthers owner David Tepper announced March 7 he would halt the project due to financing issues with Rock Hill. WBTV learned the city failed to issue its bond, which was due at the end of February and the extended date from the original 2019 deal.

A new financial deal came on March 21 after York County Council passed a resolution introducing a new, tax-free plan.

Rock Hill supported the plan with its own resolution.

Related: Rock Hill, S.C. leaders accept county’s financial plan to keep Panthers facility on track

Stay with WBTV for more on this story as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting
Charleston Police say an attempted home invasion went wrong for the alleged intruder when the...
West Ashley resident fights off hammer-wielding intruder, police say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection run
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal Berkeley County crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mask mandate for travelers no longer in effect
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Moderna announces plans to update COVID-19 shots for fall
The Berkeley County School District notified parents Tuesday morning of a district-wide...
Berkeley County schools experience internet, phone outages