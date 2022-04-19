Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting Monday night that injured a young boy.

Police say the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. in the area of America and Johnson Streets where officers heard apparent gunshots.

Moments later, police say a vehicle fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Officers made contact with the vehicle and found the car contained a 9-year-old child who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the foot, she said.

Police helped get the child to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it was a drive-by shooting and that the child was not the intended target.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

