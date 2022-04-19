SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting

Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting Monday night that injured a young boy.

Police say the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. in the area of America and Johnson Streets where officers heard apparent gunshots.

Moments later, police say a vehicle fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Officers made contact with the vehicle and found the car contained a 9-year-old child who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the foot, she said.

Police helped get the child to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it was a drive-by shooting and that the child was not the intended target.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting
Charleston Police say an attempted home invasion went wrong for the alleged intruder when the...
West Ashley resident fights off hammer-wielding intruder, police say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal Berkeley County crash
The Berkeley County School District notified parents Tuesday morning of a district-wide...
Berkeley County schools experience internet, phone outages
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County schools experience internet, phone outages
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: DD2 Middle school media specialist wants new books for students