SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’

Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim injured, Richland County deputies say.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching statewide for a man wanted in a double murder case.

Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim injured, Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy Sara Blann said.

The shooting happened at Creekside at Huntington Apartments, in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road on April 12, deputies said.

The coroner identified the victims as Richard Boineau and Lance Scott. A third victim shot multiple times survived the incident, Blann said.

“Investigators believe Pinckney has a network of friends and family who are helping him to avoid capture and ask that anyone with information on his location come forward,” Blann said.

Pinckney is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him but should immediately call 911. They may also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

