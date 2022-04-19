SCHSL implements mercy rule in football, sanctions boys volleyball

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive committee for the South Carolina High School League met on Tuesday to discuss items for the new school year with three big ones being approved.

The first comes on the football field where the committee voted 12-0 to implement a new mercy rule. A running clock will be started at any point in the 2nd half when one team is up by 42 points or more. In previous seasons, the running clock would begin if both coaches agreed to it before the game. Now it will be started by the officials.

In high school basketball, showcase events and individual tournaments, like the Roundball Classic held in North Charleston, can implement a 35 second shot clock this season if they choose to.

Finally, the committee voted 12-0 to sanction boys volleyball beginning with the 2022-23 school year. State championships will begin the next year.

The sport has been played at the club level for the past several seasons with Lowcountry schools like Wando, Cane Bay and Hanahan taking part.

