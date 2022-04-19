Berkeley County schools experience internet, phone outages

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District notified parents Tuesday morning of a district-wide internet outage.

The brief message stated schools and officers were experiencing the outage, adding that some school phone systems were also affected.

“If you need immediate assistance and are unable to contact your child’s school, please contact the district office at 843-899-8600,” the message stated.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the district has not yet received an estimate of when service will be restored.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.