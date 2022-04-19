SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sunny stretch of weather ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is offshore and high pressure is moving in leading to a return to sunshine for the foreseeable future. Cooler temperatures will be the big story over the next several days as temperatures will run about 10° below average for this time of the year. Despite full sunshine today, highs will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon. It will feel even cooler at times due to a breeze out of the NW at 10-15 mph. The wind will turn light tonight and with a clear sky we expect temperatures to drop into the 40s for all areas except the low 50s at the beaches. A few inland areas, near I-95, may even drop to 38 or 39° briefly tomorrow morning. Another sunny day will follow with highs in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll make a jump into the upper 70s on Thursday with 80° or warmer to follow Friday through the weekend. Dry weather is expected through early next week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Clearing Out... Turning Cooler!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast