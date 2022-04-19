Sunny stretch of weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is offshore and high pressure is moving in leading to a return to sunshine for the foreseeable future. Cooler temperatures will be the big story over the next several days as temperatures will run about 10° below average for this time of the year. Despite full sunshine today, highs will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon. It will feel even cooler at times due to a breeze out of the NW at 10-15 mph. The wind will turn light tonight and with a clear sky we expect temperatures to drop into the 40s for all areas except the low 50s at the beaches. A few inland areas, near I-95, may even drop to 38 or 39° briefly tomorrow morning. Another sunny day will follow with highs in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll make a jump into the upper 70s on Thursday with 80° or warmer to follow Friday through the weekend. Dry weather is expected through early next week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

