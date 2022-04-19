Troopers investigating fatal Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash in Berkeley County.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night on Sheep Island Road near Starline Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Sheep Island Road when it ran off the road hitting a ditch and a tree.

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash, Pye says.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.