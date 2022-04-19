Troopers investigating fatal Berkeley County crash
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash in Berkeley County.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night on Sheep Island Road near Starline Drive.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Sheep Island Road when it ran off the road hitting a ditch and a tree.
The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash, Pye says.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
