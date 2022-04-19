SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigating fatal Berkeley County crash

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash in Berkeley County.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night on Sheep Island Road near Starline Drive.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Sheep Island Road when it ran off the road hitting a ditch and a tree.

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash, Pye says.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect wanted
A crash on Remount Road Monday morning brought down power lines and closed the roadway.
Remount Road reopens after downed power lines cleared

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mask requirement suspended at Charleston International Airport
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal Berkeley Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Charleston foundation set to continue reconstruction after fire at historic Black hotel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Applications open for Charleston County small business pandemic relief