3 projects could bring hundreds of family, student options to Charleston

The proposed Wooddale subdivision would add approximately 430 single-family residential lots in...
The proposed Wooddale subdivision would add approximately 430 single-family residential lots in the area of River and Plowground Roads on Johns Island.(Thomas & Hutton/Charleston Planning Commission)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three major proposals designed to add housing for family and students in Charleston hundreds of family and student options could soon move into the next phase of development.

The Charleston City Planning Commission is meeting Wednesday night at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The committee’s agenda lists three requests:

  • Rezone 105 acres along Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road from light industrial to single-family residential;
  • Approval of a concept plan for a new 469-acre subdivision at River Road and Plowground Road on Johns Island
  • Establish a student housing district overlay zone to expand student housing

Building the new single-family homes in the 105 acres along Clements Ferry Road would require the homes to be build around wetlands in the area, which would make the process more difficult.

“Staff is recommending approval for this because it aligns with our new comprehensive plan adopted back in October and it calls for this type of development in this location,” City of Charleston Planning Christopher Morgan said.

The new subdivision at River and Plowground Road, which would be called Wooddale, would add 430 single-family residential lots to the area.

The meeting began at 5 p.m. and is being livestreamed:

The commission plans to consider public comments at the meeting.

All zoning, rezoning and ordinance amendment requests receive a recommendation from the Planning Commission and then go to city council for a second public hearing.

