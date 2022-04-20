April chill will give way to May-like warmth over the next couple days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead means lots of sunshine and warming temperatures on the way over the next few days. It’s all sunshine today with quickly warming temperatures following a chilly start this morning. Highs will reach the low 70s today. The warm-up continues tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s and we’ll be near 80 degrees by Friday. It’s shaping up to be a warm and dry weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs this weekend will reach the low to mid 80s inland with 70s at our area beaches. Our next rain chance will hold off until Tuesday of next week when we may see a few showers and storms.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

