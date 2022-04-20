SC Lottery
Authorities identify man killed following Summerville vehicle crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a vehicle crash in the Summerville area.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said 33-year-old Kevin Izzard Jr. from Summerville died.

Izzard was pronounced deceased at on the night of April 18, 2022 at a local hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision near Sheep Island Road and Starline Drive.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

