SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting
Jewayne Price was denied bond in court Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Bond denied for suspects in Columbiana Centre shooting

Latest News

Authorities say the incident is in the area of Pickens Street near Jackson Street where SWAT...
Deputies, SWAT respond to Lincolnville home for barricaded, armed person
VIDEO: Deputies, SWAT respond to Lincolnville home for barricaded, armed person
VIDEO: Deputies, SWAT respond to Lincolnville home for barricaded, armed person
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Authorities are looking for Neal Palmer of Lady’s Island. On Tuesday night, family members...
Deputies searching for missing, endangered man last seen on Lady’s Island