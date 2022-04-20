SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society waiving dog adoption fees

By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter is waiving fees for dog adoptions this week.

The Charleston Animal Society says they have experienced a “surge of dogs” recently and the organization will be waving fees beginning Wednesday at their Remount Road facility.

The organization says all adopted dogs will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Adoption fees will be waived through Sunday.

