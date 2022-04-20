Charleston Animal Society waiving dog adoption fees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter is waiving fees for dog adoptions this week.

The Charleston Animal Society says they have experienced a “surge of dogs” recently and the organization will be waving fees beginning Wednesday at their Remount Road facility.

The organization says all adopted dogs will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Adoption fees will be waived through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.