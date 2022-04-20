The Citadel falls to North Florida, 12-3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Citadel freshman Wells Sykes collected a pair of hits and drive in a run in the Bulldogs 12-3 loss at North Florida Tuesday evening at Harmon Stadium.

Game Information

Score: North Florida 12, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (19-16), North Florida (16-22)

Location: Harmon Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the third inning as Wells Sykes ripped a RBI single to left field.

· The Citadel added a run in the fourth inning as three singles loaded the bases and Anthony Badala delivered a sacrifice fly to center field.

· The Bulldogs added one more run in the fifth inning on a two-out single off the bat of Noah Mitchell.

· UNF got their offense going in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-clearing triple from Abraham Sequera.

· The Ospreys added four more runs in the sixth inning on a two-run single from Justin Holmes, an error and a RBI double from Sequera.

· UNF added insurance in the eighth inning on a two-run homer from Isaiah Byars and a RBI groundout from Cade Westbrook.

Inside the Box Score

· Wells Sykes is making the most of his playing time by going 2-for-3 with a RBI.

· Travis Lott each went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Dylan Costa added two hits and a run scored.

· Ryan McCarthy threw out a runner trying to stretch a single to a double. It is his ninth outfield assist of the season.

· Devin Beckley got the start and retired all three hitters he faced in the first inning.

· Tyler Dunn followed by not allowing a hit and striking out two over 2.0 shutout innings.

· Matthew Polk followed with a scoreless inning, including getting a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the inning.

· Landon Beverly (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning.

· Scott Griesemer (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits and striking out four over the final 3.2 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action tomorrow evening as they welcome Charleston Southern to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.