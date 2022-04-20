SC Lottery
Coast Guard helicopter rescues man near Charleston

The man was on a fishing vessel 50 miles east of Charleston.
The man was on a fishing vessel 50 miles east of Charleston.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard says a man rescued by a helicopter on Wednesday was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for further medical care.

The man was on a fishing vessel 50 miles east of Charleston.

A crew in the helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station Savannah responded after hearing of an unresponsive crew member.

“The skilled aircrew conducted a tough hoist to the bow of the vessel,” Coast Guard Air Station Savannah Mission Commander Lt. Sam Ingham said “We got the man off safely and into proper medical care as quickly as possible.”

