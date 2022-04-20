Cougars Rally From Four Down, Edge Spartans in Extra Inning Thriller

SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team scored one run in the eighth inning and four with two outs in the ninth to erase a four-run deficit for the second straight game on its way to an 8-7 come-from-behind win over USC Upstate in a thrilling extra-inning battle on Tuesday night at Harley Park.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 8, USC Upstate 7

Location: Spartanburg, S.C. (Harley Park)

Records: Charleston (23-13), USC Upstate (21-16)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the scoring in the second taking a 1-0 lead when Preston Hall scampered home on a sac bunt by Cam Dean.

Upstate answered in the home half, plating five runs on three hits to jump out in front, 5-1.

Charleston countered with one in the third to cut it to 5-2 – where the score would stand until the seventh when Upstate plated one to take a 6-2 advantage into the eighth.

The Cougars began the comeback climb in the eighth starting the frame with back-to-back singles before Tanner Steffy drove in JT Marr with a sac fly to trim the deficit to 6-3.

Charleston ignited the comeback in earnest with two outs in the ninth when Marr doubled and came home on a clutch two-run homer by Tanner McCallister that pulled the Cougars within one.

Landon Choboy delivered another clutch hit three batters later with a pinch-hit single to bring in the tying run.

Joseph Mershon then put the Cougars in front, 7-6, with an RBI single to right as Dean crossed the plate just before the third out was recorded at third.

Upstate would answer in the home half knotting the score at 7-7 to send the game to extra innings.

The Cougars were undaunted, sacrificing the go-ahead over to second with one out before a Marr single and a passed ball brought home Sam Cochrane to put Charleston ahead again, 8-7.