Cougars Rally From Four Down, Edge Spartans in Extra Inning Thriller
SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- The College of Charleston baseball team scored one run in the eighth inning and four with two outs in the ninth to erase a four-run deficit for the second straight game on its way to an 8-7 come-from-behind win over USC Upstate in a thrilling extra-inning battle on Tuesday night at Harley Park.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 8, USC Upstate 7
Location: Spartanburg, S.C. (Harley Park)
Records: Charleston (23-13), USC Upstate (21-16)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars opened the scoring in the second taking a 1-0 lead when Preston Hall scampered home on a sac bunt by Cam Dean.
- Upstate answered in the home half, plating five runs on three hits to jump out in front, 5-1.
- Charleston countered with one in the third to cut it to 5-2 – where the score would stand until the seventh when Upstate plated one to take a 6-2 advantage into the eighth.
- The Cougars began the comeback climb in the eighth starting the frame with back-to-back singles before Tanner Steffy drove in JT Marr with a sac fly to trim the deficit to 6-3.
- Charleston ignited the comeback in earnest with two outs in the ninth when Marr doubled and came home on a clutch two-run homer by Tanner McCallister that pulled the Cougars within one.
- Landon Choboy delivered another clutch hit three batters later with a pinch-hit single to bring in the tying run.
- Joseph Mershon then put the Cougars in front, 7-6, with an RBI single to right as Dean crossed the plate just before the third out was recorded at third.
- Upstate would answer in the home half knotting the score at 7-7 to send the game to extra innings.
- The Cougars were undaunted, sacrificing the go-ahead over to second with one out before a Marr single and a passed ball brought home Sam Cochrane to put Charleston ahead again, 8-7.
- Reed Parris would shut the door in the bottom of the frame, working around a single and a walk to close out the win.
KEY COUGARS
- Marr paced the offense with his first four-hit game as a Cougar finishing 4-for-6 with a double and two runs scored.
- McCallister delivered a clutch home run for the second straight game with a mammoth two-run shot in the ninth.
- Tanner Steffy pinch hit in the fourth and stayed in the game at DH finishing the night 2-for-3 with a key sac fly.
- Mershon and Choboy each accounted for a key run-scoring knock while Dean started the scoring with an RBI sac bunt.
- Brooks Lucas mitigated the damage in the second and would retire 10 straight Spartans in a stellar five-inning outing to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
- Caswell Smith worked a perfect ninth and Parris battled his way through the last two frames to earn his fourth win of the season.
- Freshman Patrick Sanchez made several stellar plays at the hot corner in his second career start.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The victory marked the Cougars’ fifth comeback win in the last seven games and second straight victory overcoming a four-run (both 5-1) deficit.
- Tuesday’s game was Charleston’s first extra-inning contest in its 36th game of the season.
- The Cougars finished the night 6-of-15 with runners in scoring position and were 8-of-17 with two outs.
- Charleston’s pitching staff held the Spartans hitless in 10 at-bats with two men down.
- The Cougars scored six of their eight runs with two outs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will continue their road swing this weekend traveling to Elon, N.C. for a three-game set against the Elon Phoenix in CAA action. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
