Deputies searching for missing, endangered man last seen on Lady’s Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Neal Palmer of Lady’s Island. On Tuesday night, family members reported him missing and endangered.

According to the sheriff’s office, Neal was last seen at 7:30 a.m. at his Mockingbird Drive home on Lady’s Island.

“Sometime today, Neal left his residence in a white 2015 Lexus ES350 with South Carolina registration SPP635 and has not returned,” BCSO officials said. “Neal has medical conditions that require attention.”

Investigators describe Neal as standing 6-feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Neal Palmer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

“Neal Palmer’s family and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciate your attention in this matter,” BCSO officials said.

