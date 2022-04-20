SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing, endangered man last seen on Lady’s Island

Authorities are looking for Neal Palmer of Lady’s Island. On Tuesday night, family members...
Authorities are looking for Neal Palmer of Lady’s Island. On Tuesday night, family members reported him missing and endangered.(BCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Neal Palmer of Lady’s Island. On Tuesday night, family members reported him missing and endangered.

According to the sheriff’s office, Neal was last seen at 7:30 a.m. at his Mockingbird Drive home on Lady’s Island.

“Sometime today, Neal left his residence in a white 2015 Lexus ES350 with South Carolina registration SPP635 and has not returned,” BCSO officials said. “Neal has medical conditions that require attention.”  

Investigators describe Neal as standing 6-feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Neal Palmer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911. 

“Neal Palmer’s family and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciate your attention in this matter,” BCSO officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for a shooting Tuesday that left two dead and a third victim...
SC deputies searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed & dangerous’
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the...
Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting
Jewayne Price was denied bond in court Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Bond denied for suspects in Columbiana Centre shooting

Latest News

Authorities say the incident is in the area of Pickens Street near Jackson Street where SWAT...
Deputies, SWAT respond to Lincolnville home for barricaded, armed person
After two attempted arsons and now a shooting in less than a week, Margaret Wigfall wants to...
SC woman pleads for help after house targeted in 2 arsons, shooting in less than a week
The Charleston Police Department will be introducing a new electronic monitoring initiative in...
Charleston police to implement monitoring pilot program for violent repeat offenders
A mild winter with hard spring frosts has left local blueberry farms devastated.
Near total loss for blueberry farmers after rollercoaster temperatures