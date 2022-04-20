Deputies, SWAT respond to Lincolnville home for barricaded, armed person

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say deputies have responded to a home in Lincolnville for a barricaded and armed person Tuesday night.

Authorities say the incident is in the area of Pickens Street near Jackson Street where SWAT and negotiators have also responded.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office got a call about the incident around 6:20 p.m.

