Former Citadel student gets $275,000 pay-out from state following accusations

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who accused a former Citadel employee of sexual abuse received a six-figure payout from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund.

The plaintiff was a 20-year-old student at the Citadel when he claimed Lt. Colonel Kenneth Boes sexually abused him 40 to 50 times from approximately September 2017 to April 2018, according to federal court paperwork.

He alleges the Citadel facilitated LTC Boes in committing the acts. 

Boes was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. That charge was later dropped.

In February, the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid $275,000 to the plaintiff.  The federal lawsuit naming Boes, the Citadel, and others, was dismissed in 2020.

Boes resigned from the military college in August 2018.

