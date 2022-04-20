SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars host Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax. But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets.

A new trial date was not set.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
School officials say a gun was found inside a student’s backpack at Fort Dorchester High School...
Student charged after gun found inside backpack at Fort Dorchester High School

Latest News

FILE - Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky appear at the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter...
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LA airport in connection with 2021 shooting
Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths