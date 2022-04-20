SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that

The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.(The Nap Experience)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With many of us busy at work all day and dealing with stress, sometimes we just need to take a break or even better, a nap.

A couple in New York, Joel and Sandy Arcadipane, have created The Nap Experience to offer workers just that type of option.

Sandy Arcadipane said she found that after 15-20 minutes of sleep, she was re-energized, refocused and ready to face the rest of her day.

And after several years of planning, the two have brought their idea to life with a nap bus.

The bus is a travel trailer outfitted with five private, comfortable resting stations, according to the company’s description.

The trailer has warm fixtures and pictures from Buffalo, New York, where the bus is based.

Customers can reserve a 20 or 50-minute nap and the couple says the bus can meet those who make a reservation at a location.

The trailer is also available to park outside of a business and employees can come out on their breaks and rest, among other options.

The company reports it has received excellent feedback about its wellness power naps and relaxation experience.

More information about The Nap Experience can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Cole Ray, 28, will be charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and assault and...
Deputies identify man in custody after hours-long standoff, 3-year-old found safe
A sexual assault victim is suing a Charleston-area spa and its owner/operators after the victim...
Charleston-area spa, owners sued after employee accused of sexually assaulting customer
Charleston Police say a 9-year-old was wounded Monday night in a downtown drive-by shooting.
Police: 9-year-old boy injured in downtown drive-by shooting
The Summerville Police Department arrested Wilson (left), Givens (middle), and Martin (right).
Three people charged in Summerville road rage that left motorcyclist bloodied
The Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Shelesa Lakeith Jamal Campbell who is...
Bond denied for Charleston shooting suspect accused of leaving victim a paraplegic

Latest News

A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed
On Wednesday night, deputies arrested Anthony Valladares-Paz who was wanted in connection with...
One arrested, another sought in Beaufort County armed robbery, kidnapping
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
The flights to the Westchester County Airport will begin on June 28, with fares starting at $79...
New daily flights to New York coming to Charleston Airport
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol