New daily flights to New York coming to Charleston Airport

By Nick Reagan and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A low-cost airline company, Breeze Airways, has announced new daily nonstop flights from Charleston to an airport outside of New York City.

The flights to the Westchester County Airport will begin on June 28, with fares starting at $79 each way.

“We are pleased to add Breeze Airways’ new daily nonstop service to Westchester Airport to our roster of direct flights,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “With tremendous demand to get to the New York area and Connecticut, we believe daily nonstop to White Plains will be a home run for the Charleston region.”

Breeze says the route will operate on a brand-new aircraft called the “Airbus A220″ with 36 first-class seats that will cost 100 dollars and are twice the size of normal seats.

Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman said these flights meet the growing demand of people who live in the northeast but vacation or stay in Charleston for the winter.

“What we are finding is there is as much traffic going from Charleston back up to the Northeast to visit family, or for family events, they’ve really developed a community of interest between the two cities, so I think it’s really bidirectional,” Neeleman said.

Breeze is also adding another route to Las Vegas.

As of now, Breeze has a total of 18 nonstop flights out of Charleston.

