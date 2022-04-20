SC Lottery
One injured in downtown Charleston shooting Tuesday night

By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Charleston that left one woman injured Tuesday night.

The Charleston Police Department says they responded to the area of King Street and Woolfe Street just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday night.

Lt. Corey Taylor says two women, who knew each other, got into an argument and one woman was shot in the upper torso area.

Taylor says detectives are working to identify the suspect.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

